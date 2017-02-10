Variety show a hit

OPENING ACT–L’Anse High School band students performed the opening act of the L’Anse Variety of Music show with local musician, Chad Borgen. Photo credit goes to Aaron Poniatowski, LAS band director.

 

by Melissa Lehto
The 13th annual L’Anse  Variety of Music Show featured talented performers Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at L’Anse Area School(LAS) cafetorium. Musicians from the community and LAS joined together to perform a variety of styles in music. From LAS high school solo and ensemble/band students to community musicians, the talent of the musicians was enjoyed by all attending. A large group of LAS students performed the opening of the Variety of Music Show with a song performed along with Chad Borgen on guitar. There was also a smaller group of LAS students who performed with Todd Overbeek, including Ti’ia Friisvall, Dana Hiltunen, Canyon Delene, and Kyle Usimaki. Laura Gransell also performed a piano solo. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

