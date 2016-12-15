Tribe breaks ground for casino project

by Nancy Besonen

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) celebrated progress with a groundbreaking Dec. 7, 2016 for its Baraga Ojibwa Casino renovation. Tribal members voted this past August to approve major revamps at both the Baraga and Marquette casinos. The Ojibwa Casino Marquette project is budgeted at $33.5 million, with the Baraga project coming in at $6.5 million. The Marquette expansion will include a three-star hotel with 80 guest rooms, a 1,200 seat entertainment complex, three branded restaurants, a conference facility and 500 new slot machines. The Baraga Ojibwa Casino will receive a facelift, over 100 more slot machines and several more gaming tables. Its current floor space will double, a new bar will be added and the Pressbox Bar and Grill will be remodeled. The Baraga Ojibwa Casino will remain open and operational throughout the construction process. The anticipated opening date of the renovated Baraga facility is Feb. 19, 2018. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.