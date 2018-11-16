Tribal voters narrow field

by Melissa Newland

Unofficial results of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) primary election are in. Registered voters now have a choice between 10 candidates from the Baraga District and 8 from the L'Anse District for tribal council and three candidates for the position of chief judge. Votes were cast on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, with 60 percent of registered voters participating in this election. Candidates for Baraga District tribal council seats were Warren "Chris" Swartz, Jr. (incumbent), Elizabeth "Beth" Connor, Marty Curtis, Jr., James "JD" Denomie, Sue Ellen "Suzie" Elmblad, Gerald H. Friisvall, Kim Klopstein, Michael P. Lahti and Jerry Magnant "Mayo." Candidates for L'Anse District tribal council seats were Susan J. LaFernier (incumbent), Jennifer Misegan (incumbent), Lyndon Ekdahl, Floyd J. Forcia, Jr., Dale F. Goodreau, David Haataja, Jean (Halverson) Jokinen and Chris C. Voakes.