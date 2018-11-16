Tribal voters narrow field

High interest–Voters across the nation and certainly, across Baraga County had lots of interest in casting ballots in the General Election on Nov. 6, 2018. Early in the day the polling was not crowded but steady at the L’Anse Township Hall, above. Key races have shaped up there for supervisor and trustee seats. L’Anse and Baraga school districts also had important millage proposals. Results were not in by press deadline.

 

by Melissa Newland
Unofficial results of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) primary election are in. Registered voters now have a choice between 10 candidates from the Baraga District and 8 from the L’Anse District for tribal council and three candidates for the position of chief judge. Votes were cast on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, with 60 percent of registered voters participating in this election. Candidates for Baraga District tribal council seats were Warren “Chris” Swartz, Jr. (incumbent), Elizabeth “Beth” Connor, Marty Curtis, Jr., James “JD” Denomie, Sue Ellen “Suzie” Elmblad, Gerald H. Friisvall, Kim Klopstein, Michael P. Lahti and Jerry Magnant “Mayo.” Candidates for L’Anse District tribal council seats were Susan J. LaFernier (incumbent), Jennifer Misegan (incumbent), Lyndon Ekdahl, Floyd J. Forcia, Jr., Dale F. Goodreau, David Haataja, Jean (Halverson) Jokinen and Chris C. Voakes. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

