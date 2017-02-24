Tribal colleges, universities; Advocate for DOE, BIA funding

ADVOCACY WORKSHOP–Debbie Parrish, KBOCC President and Cherie Dakota, Board of Regents Member, attended the American Indian High Education Consortium and Capitol Hill visits. Pictured above, standing l-r, are Erica Newland- AIHEC, Cherie Dakota, Debbie Parrish, Senator Gary Peters, Duane Bedell-Bay Mills Community College. Seated, l-r are Kathy Hart, Trisha Trasky, Gena Qualls-Students from Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, and Carla Sineway-President SCTC.

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College President, Debbie Parrish, and Board of Regents Member, Cherie Dakota, attended the annual winter meeting for the American Indian Higher Education Consortium and Capitol Hill visits. The advocacy workshop was held on the morning of Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Congressman John Lewis, one of the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s, gave the keynote address. Inspired by Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis joined the Civil Rights Movement and has continued to fight for people’s rights since joining Congress in 1987. Lewis received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011. Following his keynote address, a briefing session was held for meetings with the various tribal college state representatives. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Tribal colleges, universities; Advocate for DOE, BIA funding
