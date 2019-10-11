Tenth walk to end violence

MEMORIAL WALK–KBIC community members, family and friends of Chelsey LaFernier walked in her memory on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 to end domestic violence. The group started at the corner of Lyon and McGillan Street in Baraga, walking up M-38 and making their way to the Niiwin Akeaa Facility for a presentation and feast. This is the 10th anniversary of LaFernier’s death.

by Melissa Newland
The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), family members and friends again walked in memory of Chelsey LaFernier at the 10th annual Chelsey LaFernier Memorial Walk. Chelsey, a 23- year-old mother of two from Baraga, was killed in an act of domestic violence by her partner, Raymond Daniel-Kejuan Silas, 23, also of Baraga, on Jan. 22, 2009. As October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the annual event named for Chelsey has been held every October since her death. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

