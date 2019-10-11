Tenth walk to end violence

by Melissa Newland

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), family members and friends again walked in memory of Chelsey LaFernier at the 10th annual Chelsey LaFernier Memorial Walk. Chelsey, a 23- year-old mother of two from Baraga, was killed in an act of domestic violence by her partner, Raymond Daniel-Kejuan Silas, 23, also of Baraga, on Jan. 22, 2009. As October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the annual event named for Chelsey has been held every October since her death.