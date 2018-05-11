Ten new members join L’Anse NHS chapter

by Melissa Newland

The L’Anse Excelsior Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) held its annual induction of new members, recognizing students for their scholarship, leadership, character and service with induction into the Society. The event was held at the L’Anse Area School (LAS) cafetorium May 2, 2018 at 7 p.m., with ten new members being inducted this year. The students who earned the honor this spring were Star Edwards, Mandy Gransell, Camryn Hahn, Peyton Holma, Payton Hulkkonen, Abby LaForest, Anna Menge, Sarah Mills, Samantha Peltola, and Kyle Usimaki. NHS is the nation’s premier organization established to recognize outstanding high school students. The LAS chapter of NHS was chartered in 1975. They began partnering in the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway program during the 1991-1992 school year. In 2001, NHS began coordinating the blood drive with the Marquette Regional Blood Center at LAS. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.