by Melissa Newland

With the next regular election still two years away, L’Anse Township and its voters may not want to wait that long to decide on the fate of a possible wind farm in the Huron Mountains. Confirmation came from Township Clerk Brian Jentoft at the Dec. 12, 2018 meeting that he verified 410 petition signatures. The petition concerns a referendum on zoning ordinance amendments for wind turbines. The township board discussed when an election could take place at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. “I don’t think we want to wait two years to have this election,” said Supervisor Pete Magaraggia. Planning Commission Chairman Roy Kemppainen, who was also at the meeting, agreed with Magaraggia stating, “It’s going to muddy the waters for two years and let’s get it over with one way or the other. That is my personal opinion.” To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.