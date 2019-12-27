Shelter receives PHF, #Giving Tuesday grant

Published by on December 27, 2019 | 0 Comment

MUCH APPRECIATED—Through the Portage Health Foundation’s participation in Giving Tuesday, the Baraga County Shelter Home was one of many organizations receiving grants. PHF presented a $13,500 check to the Shelter board Thursday. L-r shelter board members Rev. Julie Belew, Robbid Schultz, Joseph O’Leary, PHF Chair Bernadette Yeoman-Ouelette, Shelter Director Angie Kolehmainen, board members Mary Gallford and Isabelle Welsh, and PHF Executive Director Kevin Store.

by Barry Drue
Thanks to Portage Health Foundation’s participation in its third annual “Giving Tuesday” fundraiser, and a very generous four-county community, Baraga County Shelter Home has been awarded a significant grant. Board members graciously accepted a $13,500 check from PHF Executive Director Kevin Store and the foundation’s board chair, Bernadette Yeoman-Ouellette on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The presentation was made at the shelter board’s regular monthly meeting at the Baraga Lakeside Inn. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

You might like:

Shelter receives PHF, #Giving Tuesday grant Shelter receives PHF, #Giving Tuesday grant
Council reviews storm response Council reviews storm response
Candidates agree on many issues Candidates agree on many issues
Boost small business Boost small business
© 2020 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Hosted by Almli Communications.