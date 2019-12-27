Shelter receives PHF, #Giving Tuesday grant

by Barry Drue

Thanks to Portage Health Foundation's participation in its third annual "Giving Tuesday" fundraiser, and a very generous four-county community, Baraga County Shelter Home has been awarded a significant grant. Board members graciously accepted a $13,500 check from PHF Executive Director Kevin Store and the foundation's board chair, Bernadette Yeoman-Ouellette on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. The presentation was made at the shelter board's regular monthly meeting at the Baraga Lakeside Inn.