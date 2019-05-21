Scholarship, leadership, character and service

NHS–New members were inducted into the National Honor Society at L’Anse Area Schools. Above, back lr are old members, Sarah Mills, Jessica Wickstrom, Peyton Holma, Abby LaForest, Star Edwards, Mandy Gransell, Camryn Hahn, Payton Hulkkonen, Alexa Stafford and Kyle Usimaki, New members include, front l-r, Darien Francois, Nathaniel Gransell, Ethan Hansen, Shelby Harrison, Alana Jorgenson, Addison Mattson, Josie Rice, Alicia Stein, Brynn VanBuren, Derrick Velmer and Kailyn Voskuhl.

by Melissa Newland
The L’Anse Excelsior Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) held its annual induction of new members, recognizing students for their scholarship, leadership, character and service with induction into the Society. The event was held at the L’Anse Area School (LAS) cafetorium May 8, 2019 at 7 p.m., with 11 new members being inducted this year. The students who earned the honor this spring were Darien Francois, Nathaniel Gransell, Ethan Hansen, Shelby Harrison, Alana Jorgenson, Addison Mattson, Josie Rice, Alicia Stein, Brynn VanBuren, Derrick Velmer and Kailyn Voskuhl. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

 

