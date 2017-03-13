Ringer a champion for social justice, wellness

Brialle Ringer has graduated Magna Cum Laude from Eastern Michigan University (EMU) with a Bachelors in Social Work. And that isn’t the half of it! Ringer is the daughter of Kristen Hill of Ypsilanti and Gary Ringer of Detroit, and great-granddaughter of Joan Hill of L’Anse. Her achievements at EMU included publishing three scholarly research articles, winning seven awards for community work, being named a McNair Scholar and much, much more. Ringer coordinated and led local, national and international volunteer trips for college students, including a trip to Haiti. She developed an original action-research project, interviewing 15 students experiencing homelessness at EMU, then provided the university with recommendations for improving on-campus support. She also interned at Student Advocacy Center, that prevents the school-toprison pipeline by advocating for students who face harsh school discipline and criminalization. That commitment in particular hit close to home for the biracial girl who grew up in the UP, yet outside of it. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.