by Melissa Newland

and Barry Drue

Renewable Energy Resources' (RES) announced on April 19, 2019, that it is no longer pursing the Summit Lake Wind Project. L'Anse Township residents are still urged to vote at the May 7, 2019, referendum on the zoning ordinance for L'Anse Township and the proposed changes to allow or not allow wind farms in Forestry Districts. RES stated in its press release that continued delays in the planning process have ceased to make the project financially and logistically viable.