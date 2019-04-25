RES drops Summit wind project; L’Anse Township residents still encouraged to vote

SCALED REPLICA–Burt Mason of Friends of the Huron Mountains shows a scaled replica of the 500-foot tall wind turbines compared to its surroundings. Keweenaw Bay Indian Community joined Friends for an informational meeting held at the Zeba Hall Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

by Melissa Newland
and Barry Drue
Renewable Energy Resources’ (RES) announced on April 19, 2019, that it is no longer pursing the Summit Lake Wind Project. L’Anse Township residents are still urged to vote at the May 7, 2019, referendum on the zoning ordinance for L’Anse Township and the proposed changes to allow or not allow wind farms in Forestry Districts. RES stated in its press release that continued delays in the planning process have ceased to make the project financially and logistically viable. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

