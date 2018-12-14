Reid gifts bring music, movement to Bayside

SPREADING CHEER–Left to right, Dawn Supanich, Deb Merrill, Betty Reid and Dick Utnehmer display gifts of MP3 players, headsets and exercise tapes Reid Funeral Service & Chapel is giving to Bayside Village at Christmas.

by Nancy Besonen
Reid Funeral Service and Chapel is bringing tidings of comfort and joy to Bayside Village this Christmas season. On Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 Reid gifted Bayside with two MP3 players and headsets and exercise videos for its residents. The MP3’s store up to 1,000 songs and are especially soothing to dementia patients. The DVD’s help patients get their move on. “We’ve always given to local organizations,” said Dawn Supanich at Reid. “At Bayside we gave gifts for residents at Christmas, and just dropped them off. We thought it would be a good idea to go to Bayside and ask what they’d like. Organizations always have some need.” Activities Director Deb Merrill said Bayside Village already has some MP3 players and DVD’s, but more of both would help spread the joy this holiday season, and beyond. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

