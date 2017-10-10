Raising violence awareness

by Melissa Newland

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Office of Violence Against Women (OVW), in partnership with the Baraga County Shelter Home, hosted the ninth annual community-wide Domestic Violence Awareness Walk event to "kick-off" October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This year's event was titled "Niimigiimiwan," Dancing In The Rain, and was held Sept. 30, 2017 at the Niiwin Akeaa Recreational Facility in Baraga. The event included a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk, small group workshops, a feast, a prize raffle, a 50/50 raffle and guest speaker Star Nayea. Preceding Saturday's event, Nayea presented "Build Love From the Inside Out," from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, also at the Niiwin Akeaa Recreation Facility in Baraga. The KBIC Youth Programs group extended a special invitation to surrounding communities, including Michigan Technological University students, staff, and faculty, to attend the two events.