Human trafficking will be brought to attention in a series of events in the UP later this month. Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College will host a U.S. Department of Justice speaker and others on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Since 2007 943 human trafficking cases have been reported in Michigan. Law enforcement warns that human trafficking is highly under-reported. It is also closely tied to the trafficking of drugs, drug addiction and the opoid crisis. The Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF) has recently been re-established. It has teamed together with the Department of Justice, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, several Upper Peninsula law enforcement agencies, and other local "experts" in the field to bring human trafficking community awareness to the UP in a week-long event during Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, the group will host presentations across the UP at local colleges and universities.