Power plant engines arrive; ‘Palabora’ generates waterfront excitement

Published by on June 18, 2018 | 0 Comment

FOREIGN FREIGHT–Jim Baker was on hand Thursday, May 31, (and so was half the town!) to capture this photo of the cargo ship Palabora nestled to shore by the tug Helen, right. The heavy-lift cargo ship brought ten 325-ton power plant engines to L’Anse from Trieste, Italy, in a month-long journey. Seven engines will go to a new electrical generating plant in Negaunee, and three to a new plant in Pelkie. The Palabora left L’Anse Monday evening and was locking through at Sault Ste. Marie at 8 a.m. Tuesday, destined for port in Windsor, Ontario.

by Barry Drue
The first of ten 325-ton electric generator engines off-loaded from the cargo ship Palabora in L’Anse has been trucked to the site of a new Upper Michigan Energy Resource Corp. (UMERC) power plant in Negaunee. Under State Police escort the huge generator engine was trucked by Perkins STC transport on Sunday night, June 3, 2018. “They left L’Anse at about 10 p.m. and got to  Negaunee early this morning,” said Dan Weingarten, Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Communications, Ishpeming. “We’re permitting them for Sunday through Thursday. There won’t be any hauls on Fridays or Saturdays.” For the hauls to Negaunee Vic’s is using three trucks and a 192-tire dual-trailer assembly with what amounts to a structural cradle in between. The engine rides in the cradle section. The generators are 46 feet long, 20 feet high and more than 17 feet wide. The tall load will necessitate raising of overhead cables and wires in some places. Ten of the Wartsila natural gas-fired Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines (RICE) were shipped from the manufacturing plant in Trieste, Italy, to L’Anse aboard the heavy-lift cargo ship Palabora. The journey took the month of May as the ship arrived at the CertainTeed dock on Thursday afternoon, May 31. A huge crowd of onlookers gathered at the waterfront near the marina to watch two tugs guide the Palabora to the seawall. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, L'Anse Village, News

You might like:

L’Anse waterfront packed for Trout Fest L’Anse waterfront packed for Trout Fest
Power plant engines arrive; ‘Palabora’ generates waterfront excitement Power plant engines arrive; ‘Palabora’ generates waterfront excitement
‘First step to adulthood’; Baraga graduated 35 Friday ‘First step to adulthood’; Baraga graduated 35 Friday
L’Anse students earn honors L’Anse students earn honors
© 2018 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.