Peters visits L’Anse

by Melissa Newland

U.S. Senator Gary Peters made a stop in L’Anse to begin the second day of his #RideMI Motorcycle Tour with a walk through the CertainTeed ceiling tile plant. “I wanted to come by CertainTeed because it is a very important business and employs many people in the area. Manufacturing is a key component in our state and they are making a great product here at CertainTeed. It is used across the country, but made right here in the UP,” said Peters. CertainTeed is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world’s largest and oldest building products companies. It was was originally founded in 1904 as General Roofing Manufacturing Company. CertainTeed’s L’Anse facility produces ceiling tiles that are primarily manufactured with recycled newsprint, agricultural products and mineral wool, a byproduct of the metal refining process. CertainTeed manufactures versatile ceiling tiles featuring a range of sizes, textures, edge details and acoustic ratings for a variety of applications. It is the largest manufacturer in Baraga County, employing roughly 150 workers. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.