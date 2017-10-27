Mount Arvon ‘Hiked in Spirit’

by Melissa Newland

The Baraga County Community Foundation (BCCF), along with the Unified Warrior Foundation (UWF), the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Wiikwedong Ogichidaa Veterans Society, and Baraga American Legion Post 444, hosted a memorial service honoring Fallen Veterans of Suicide Oct. 21, 2017 at noon. The Youth Advisory Committee of the BCCF partnered with Retired Army Sergeant and Executive Director of the UWF George Eshleman, to host the event in the Upper Peninsula in support of the work of Eshleman. The group honoring the fallen Veterans met first at The Finn's in Skanee, where the Youth Advisory Committee of the BCCF presented gifts to the Veterans present for the service. The fleet of vehicles then made their way to the summit of Mount Arvon for the ceremony. Eshleman opened the ceremony with his story. After losing his best friend to suicide, he hiked a total of 3,545 miles, including 2,189 miles of the Appalachian Trail. The family of his friend asked him to carry his Army name tag with him to Mount Katahdin.