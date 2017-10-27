Mount Arvon ‘Hiked in Spirit’

COMMON GOAL–Getting ready to head to Mount Arvon to honor Fallen Veterans of Suicide Saturday, Oct. 21, are back, l-r, Jerry LaPlante, Les Yon, Fred Roberts, Lance Heikkinen, Paul Maki, John Hendrickson, Jerry Seretti, Francis Darcy, Rodney Loonsfoot, George DaCota, Rick Geroux, Mike Giddings. Front, l-r, Mary Paquette, Exandrea Paquette, Tristyn Aleo, Sienna Stein, Gordette Coté Leutz, Jediah Aleo, speaker George Eshleman, Alex Paquette, Donnie Paquette, Alexis Aleo, Caleb Sliger.

by Melissa Newland
The Baraga County Community Foundation (BCCF), along with the Unified Warrior Foundation (UWF), the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) Wiikwedong Ogichidaa Veterans Society, and Baraga American Legion Post 444, hosted a memorial service honoring Fallen Veterans of Suicide Oct. 21, 2017 at noon. The Youth Advisory Committee of the BCCF partnered with Retired Army Sergeant and Executive Director of the UWF George Eshleman, to host the event in the Upper Peninsula in support of the work of Eshleman. The group honoring the fallen Veterans met first at The Finn’s in Skanee, where the Youth Advisory Committee of the BCCF presented gifts to the Veterans present for the service. The fleet of vehicles then made their way to the summit of Mount Arvon for the ceremony. Eshleman opened the ceremony with his story. After losing his best friend to suicide, he hiked a total of 3,545 miles, including 2,189 miles of the Appalachian Trail. The family of his friend asked him to carry his Army name tag with him to Mount Katahdin. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, News

