More questions than comments
Community tradition–Bethel United Pentecostal Church’s Thanksgiving dinner returned this year after a two-year absence. The community really comes together in donating toward the free turkey dinner, preparing it, serving in and delivering meals. United Lutheran Church provided its basement kitchen facilities. Part of the crew volunteering on Thanksgiving is pictured. The meal has become a huge success. By 10 a.m. Thursday morning there were 400 to-go orders being packed up and delivered. Meals are delivered to the hospital, Bayside Village and businesses that are open on Thanksgiving. “We served over 700 dinners–our most successful ever. I can not express how thankful we are,” said Bethel Paster Terry Langston.
by Melissa Newland
Public comment was first on the agenda at the last L’Anse Township Planning Commission (LTPC) meeting with more questions asked than comments given, along with some public interruption sending some board members out for a recess. Fran Whitman started off the comment section, noting that LTPC meeting minutes have not been published publically and questioned the committee about the process and timeline of publishing meeting minutes. Kemppainen noted at the Nov. 21, 2018, meeting that Secretary Dan Robillard will be posting all approved meeting minutes on the bulletin board at the L’Anse Township Hall in the future. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.