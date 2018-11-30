More questions than comments

by Melissa Newland

Public comment was first on the agenda at the last L'Anse Township Planning Commission (LTPC) meeting with more questions asked than comments given, along with some public interruption sending some board members out for a recess. Fran Whitman started off the comment section, noting that LTPC meeting minutes have not been published publically and questioned the committee about the process and timeline of publishing meeting minutes. Kemppainen noted at the Nov. 21, 2018, meeting that Secretary Dan Robillard will be posting all approved meeting minutes on the bulletin board at the L'Anse Township Hall in the future.