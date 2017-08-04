Millage would expand career tech offerings

by Nancy Besonen

The future of Career & Technical Education (CTE) in area high schools now lies in the voters’ hands. The Copper Country Intermediate School District (CCISD) made its final stand for CTE at L’Anse High School Tuesday, July 25, 2017. Voters in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw counties will elect Aug. 8 whether or not to approve one mill for 10 years for CTE. Career & Technical Education provides high school students with entrylevel skills and certifications. Participants may graduate high school and go right to work in a range of high paying, high demand careers. It also provides credits to students preparing to enter college. L’Anse and Baraga high schools already offer a handful of CTE classes. The proposed millage would greatly expand the program, providing more classes that address both the students’ interests and area employers’ workforce needs. George Stockero, ISD Superintendent, tracked the campaign trail back over two years, to a CTE presentation at the Copper Country School Board meeting. A survey followed shortly after, of over 80 businesses in Baraga and Houghton counties. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.