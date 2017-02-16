by Melissa Lehto

Like all businesses, L'Anse Manufacturing, Inc., (LMI) wants to be competitive in the workforce. For this smalltown company, being competitive means keeping your employees up to date on the newest and most current manufacturing techniques available. LMI has again submitted an application for and received a Skilled Trades Training Fund (STTF) grant, which was implemented in a class attended by 10 employees from LMI and 10 employees from other companies in the area on Jan. 10-11, 2017. LMI serves a variety of industries, including medical, orthopedics, military, aviation, automotive, and light industrial applications. They can manufacture a wide range of materials, including steel, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, plastics, and bronze. They also provide precision machining services to a variety of industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, and specialty markets. To best serve these markets, where accuracy is critical, it is imperative that employees can read and interpret the drawing details as defined through geometric dimensioning and tolerancing (GD&T).