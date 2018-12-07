LHS Robotics works toward competition

by Nancy Besonen

The L’Anse High School Robotics Team is working its way up to competition. Teammates, family members and Coach Cara Wightman will be serving guests at a benefit breakfast this Sunday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Skipper’s Bar & Grill on Front Street in L’Anse. Proceeds will help pay the way for students to compete in upcoming FIRST Robotics Competitions. The acronym stands “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology,” and the program is flourishing world-wide. At the high school level it challenges Students to build and program/operate robots to perform specified tasks, working in alliances of three school teams vs. three others. You can pick your battles, but you can’t choose your

allies. Consequently, six robots share the ring at the same time, all trying to perform the same tasks in a matter of minutes, precisely two and-a-half in 2018. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.