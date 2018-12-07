LHS Robotics works toward competition

Published by on December 7, 2018 | 0 Comment

FIRST TEAM–LHS FIRST robotics team members, l-r, include Noah Aleo, Coach Cara Wightman, Ethan Hansen, Alexis Aleo, Darien Francois, Tristyn Aleo, Sienna Stein, Seth Perry, Donnie Paquette and Shelby Harrison. The team will be at work this Sunday at a fund raising breakfast at Skipper’s.

 

by Nancy Besonen
The L’Anse High School Robotics Team is working its way up to competition. Teammates, family members and Coach Cara Wightman will be serving guests at a benefit breakfast this Sunday, Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Skipper’s Bar & Grill on Front Street in L’Anse. Proceeds will help pay the way for students to compete in upcoming FIRST Robotics  Competitions. The acronym stands “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology,” and the program is flourishing world-wide. At the high school level it challenges  Students to build and program/operate robots to perform specified tasks, working in alliances of three school teams vs. three others. You can pick your battles, but you can’t choose your
allies. Consequently, six robots share the ring at the same time, all trying to perform the same tasks in a matter of minutes, precisely two and-a-half in 2018. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, L'Anse School, News

You might like:

LHS Robotics works toward competition LHS Robotics works toward competition
More questions than comments More questions than comments
L’Anse Township amends wind turbine setbacks; Board discusses ambulance costs, EMT’s, legal marijuana L’Anse Township amends wind turbine setbacks; Board discusses ambulance costs, EMT’s, legal marijuana
Wind referendum moving forward Wind referendum moving forward
© 2018 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.