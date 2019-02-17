L’Anse welcomes German exchange student

LEARNING THE ROPES–Cornelius Ibsen, left, has been at LAS since the start of the school year. Pictured above are he and Max Ostermeyer, a senior at LAS, as they learn a little bit about art in Linda Lohmann’s class.

by Melissa Newland
A new foreign exchange student was welcomed by L’Anse Area School (LAS) staff and students at the beginning of the 2018-2019 year. Cornelius Ibsen from St. Peter-Ording, Germany, is halfway through the 10th grade at LAS, coming to the United States through the International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) program. ICES is an “international nonprofit student exchange organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and cultural understanding.” ICES is comprised of a team of experienced professionals who have been working for over 25 years to place students with host families. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

