L’Anse welcomes German exchange student

by Melissa Newland

A new foreign exchange student was welcomed by L'Anse Area School (LAS) staff and students at the beginning of the 2018-2019 year. Cornelius Ibsen from St. Peter-Ording, Germany, is halfway through the 10th grade at LAS, coming to the United States through the International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) program. ICES is an "international nonprofit student exchange organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and cultural understanding." ICES is comprised of a team of experienced professionals who have been working for over 25 years to place students with host families.