L’Anse Township amends wind turbine setbacks; Board discusses ambulance costs, EMT’s, legal marijuana

Canvassers review election–The Baraga County Board of County Canvassers convened Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at the administration Building to review the Nov. 6 General Election. L-r, Lillian Perrow, County Clerk Wendy Goodreau explaining the process to new canvasser Joan Bugni, Harold Ripple and John Drennan. Goodreau noted after the canvass was complete, “The Baraga County Board of County Canvassers met today and certified the General Election. There are no changes to the results sent in a previous report.”

 

by Melissa Newland
The L’Anse Township Board approved the L’Anse Township Planning Commission’s (LTPC) recommendation to amend the setback distance from participating properties for Large Wind Energy Conversion Systems (LWECS) in its zoning ordinance. The change was approved by a 4-1 vote at a meeting held by the board Nov. 12, 2018 at the L’Anse Township Hall after a debate as to whether a public hearing was held previously on the matter. Township Supervisor Pete Magaraggia opposed. Trustee and LTPC Liaison Brian Kissel noted that the committee voted for the recommendation with a 6-1 vote to accept the setbacks at its last meeting in October. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

