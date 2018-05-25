L’Anse students earn honors

Published by on May 25, 2018 | 0 Comment

DOUBLE HONORS–Sarah Dix, left, and Erika Tollefson, right, were both honored with the William Jarvey Memorial award at LAS Honors Convocation.

 

by Melissa Newland
L’Anse Area School (LAS) students were recognized at Honors Convocation on Wednesday, May 16, 2017 at a ceremony in the gymnasium at 7 p.m. The seventh through twelfth grade band  directed by Aaron Poniatowski started off the award ceremony with a number by Bob Cotter called “Celebration March.” The student processional was led by the senior class valedictorian Sarah Dix and salutatorian Caleb Hiltunen. LAS Superintendent Susan Tollefson welcomed family, friends, and students to the ceremony, and the LAS band again performed, this time a selection by Michael Sweeney called “Aladdin.” LAS Student Service Director Darrin Voskuhl introduced this year’s speaker at the event. Michael Perrault, a 2000 L’Anse High School (LHS) graduate, was the  honored speaker at the ceremony. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, L'Anse School, News

