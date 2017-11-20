L’Anse pays tribute to veterans

Published by on November 20, 2017 | 0 Comment

STANDING TALL–Staff and students at L’Anse Area School stand tall as the colors were presented at the Veteran’s Day assembly held on Friday. K-12 students participated in the event this year, which was a first for LAS. Superintendant Susan Tollefson stated the event went very well and everyone seemed to enjoy it, especially the youngest elementary students.

 

by Melissa Newland
The L’Anse Area School (LAS) Veteran’s Day program, sponsored by the LAS Student Council, was held Nov. 10, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. in the school gymnasium. Grades K-12 participated in the event together this year. “The Veteran’s Day assembly is always an impressive event. This year we included the entire K-12 student body and our youngest elementary students were in awe of the formality of the event. They may not fully understand the complete meaning of Veteran’s Day, but they left that gym knowing it was an event of important significance,” said Superintendent Susan Tollefson. Veterans were served a hot breakfast before the program, which was also organized by LAS Student Council. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: L'Anse School, News

You might like:

L’Anse pays tribute to veterans L’Anse pays tribute to veterans
Public defends right to vote Public defends right to vote
KBOCC bringing ag program to Pelkie; College, Baraga schools signing purchase agreement KBOCC bringing ag program to Pelkie; College, Baraga schools signing purchase agreement
Mount Arvon ‘Hiked in Spirit’ Mount Arvon ‘Hiked in Spirit’
© 2017 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Proudly hosted by Keith Almli.