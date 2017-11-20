L’Anse pays tribute to veterans

by Melissa Newland

The L'Anse Area School (LAS) Veteran's Day program, sponsored by the LAS Student Council, was held Nov. 10, 2017 at 8:45 a.m. in the school gymnasium. Grades K-12 participated in the event together this year. "The Veteran's Day assembly is always an impressive event. This year we included the entire K-12 student body and our youngest elementary students were in awe of the formality of the event. They may not fully understand the complete meaning of Veteran's Day, but they left that gym knowing it was an event of important significance," said Superintendent Susan Tollefson. Veterans were served a hot breakfast before the program, which was also organized by LAS Student Council.