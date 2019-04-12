by Melissa Newland

L’Anse Area Schools HOSA students were on the go March 20-24, 2019. Health Occupations Students of Ameraca (HOSA) members traveled to Grand Rapids for the HOSA state conference and competition held at the Amway Grand Hotel and Conference Center. Twenty HOSA students from LAS, along with 24 Copper Country Intermediate School District students, traveled to the conference and participated in different events. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.