L’Anse High finds its voice

CHOIR COHORTS–Choir members are, back row l-r, Associate Director Courtney Jones, pianist Les Elmblad, Shelby Harrison, Tristyn Aleo, Kyle Usimaki, Logan LeClaire, Greg Dowd, Reeyce Fish, and Associate Director Carol Mattson. Front row l-r are Kayla Hoffman, Sienna Stein, Mikala Hererra, Maya Dove, Brianna Hoffman. Front and center is Alexis Aleo. The group will perform Sunday, Dec. 3.

by Melissa Newland

L’Anse Area School (LAS) has some new voices in its midst with the creation of the L’Anse High School (LHS) Choir, led by Associate Directors Courtney (Clisch) Jones and Carol Mattson, and accompanied on piano by Les Elmblad. Jones and Mattson, along with Elmblad, have had many years’ experience in the musical field and bring much knowledge to pass on to the students at LAS. LHS Choir students are Greg Dowd-Bass, Logan LeClaire- Bass, Kyle Usimaki- Bass, Donnie Paquette-Tenor, Tristyn Aleo-Alto, Shelby Harrison- Alto, Mikala Herrera- Alto, Hollynd Makela-Alto, Alexis Aleo-Alto/ Soprano, Maya Dove-Soprano, Reeyce Fish-Soprano, Brianna Hoffman-Soprano, Kayla Hoffman-Soprano, Sienna Stein-Soprano. According to Jones, the L’Anse High School Choir was created when a few musically-inclined students pushed for a new after-school program geared toward encouraging young adults to get together and increase their musical knowledge. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

