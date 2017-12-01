L’Anse High finds its voice

by Melissa Newland

L'Anse Area School (LAS) has some new voices in its midst with the creation of the L'Anse High School (LHS) Choir, led by Associate Directors Courtney (Clisch) Jones and Carol Mattson, and accompanied on piano by Les Elmblad. Jones and Mattson, along with Elmblad, have had many years' experience in the musical field and bring much knowledge to pass on to the students at LAS. LHS Choir students are Greg Dowd-Bass, Logan LeClaire- Bass, Kyle Usimaki- Bass, Donnie Paquette-Tenor, Tristyn Aleo-Alto, Shelby Harrison- Alto, Mikala Herrera- Alto, Hollynd Makela-Alto, Alexis Aleo-Alto/ Soprano, Maya Dove-Soprano, Reeyce Fish-Soprano, Brianna Hoffman-Soprano, Kayla Hoffman-Soprano, Sienna Stein-Soprano. According to Jones, the L'Anse High School Choir was created when a few musically-inclined students pushed for a new after-school program geared toward encouraging young adults to get together and increase their musical knowledge.