L’Anse graduates Class of 2019

by Melissa Newland

L'Anse Area School's (LAS) gymnasium was packed as 61 seniors took their last walk to receive their diplomas during graduation. The ceremony was held Thursday, May 23, 2019 starting at 7 p.m., with LAS Band Director Aaron Poniatowski starting off the night with James D. Ployhar's "Fanfare & Processional." Senior Class President Star Edwards then led the crowd in reciting "The Pledge of Allegiance," followed by a short welcome. LAS Principal Melissa Scroggs made opening statements, introducing both Salutatorian and Valedictorian Sarah Mills and Mandy Gransell.