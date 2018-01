by Barry Drue

L’Anse and Baraga firefighters had a busy and brutally cold stretch from late on the night of Friday, Dec. 29 to Saturday morning, Dec. 30, 2017, extinguishing two structure fires. Fires on both sides of the bay heavily damaged two homes. Temperatures were in single digits to below zero. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.