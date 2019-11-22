KBOCC Criminal Justice offers great opportunities

CONTRABAND CORNER–Lori Sherman, KBOCC President, and librarian and criminal justice instructor Joe Bouchard at the CJ contraband display of dangerous items that can be fashioned by inmates. With a 25-year career in criminal justice, Bouchard wrote a nationally recognized book on contraband. KBOCC is seeking more students interested in the field. The semester begins in January.

by Barry Drue

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College’s Criminal Justice program has provided positive work opportunities for the 25 students who have completed the program since it launched in October, 2015. Now three retired career Michigan Department of Corrections employees are recruiting more students for the upcoming January, 2020, semester. The former MDOC employees who lead the KBOCC CJ program are Joe Bouchard, Bill Jondreau and Ralph Sackett. Together they bring a total of 75 years of corrections experience. Bouchard was a librarian at Baraga Max, and is now the librarian at KBOCC. Jondreau was a Resident Unit Manager and Assistant Deputy Warden. Sackett was a Resident Unit Officer. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

