KBOCC Career Fair packed

Bus loads of H.S. juniors, seniors met with employers at job fair last Friday.

by Barry Drue
The first Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Career Fair was a huge success on Friday, April 6, 2018. The event packed the OCC Wabanung Campus. KBOCC Business Department Chair Megan Haataja and staff organized the career fair. “We had 50 businesses (and organizations) here and over 150 participants came. It was definitely a success,” Haataja said. “We went from a few businesses in a classroom to the whole place. L’Anse High School sent students, Baraga brought two buses of juniors and seniors, Chassell school and Ontonagon also sent students to the career fair. “The majority of the businesses that are here are offering jobs and hiring. Others are more promotional,” Haataja said. Among those looking for employees was Baraga-Houghton-Keweenaw Child Development. Gwen Elmblad and Caroline Penny represented the organization at the Career Fair.  To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

