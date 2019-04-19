KBIC veterans busy on many fronts

by Barry Drue

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s military veterans are involved in many projects throughout the community.They are well-known for their Honor Guard and funeral detail, but the group is active in a number of additional events and services. Rodney Loonsfoot is the first tribally accredited Veterans Service Officer. He and other veterans help KBIC veterans of military service with claims and just about any issue that arises—even building ramps and handrails to help people with mobility issues. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.