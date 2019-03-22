Huge interest in ‘Water Day’

WATER OVERVIEW–KBNRD Water Resources Specialist Stephanie Cree outlined the vast water resources on the KBIC Reservation. She also introduced the large team of specialists and technicians working year-round to catalog, sample and monitor water. They establish baseline data and monitor Lake Superior, rivers and streams, inland lakes, wetlands, groundwater and wells.

by Barry Drue
Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and its Natural Resources Department celebrated the sacredness and efforts to protect reservation waters at “Tribal Water Day” on Friday, March 15, 2019. The day-long event was divided into numerous programs led by specialists in many waterrelated areas. The Ojibwa Casino Bingo Hall was filled with community members and representatives of agencies and organizations concerned about water quality and related issues. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

