Huge interest in ‘Water Day’

by Barry Drue

Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and its Natural Resources Department celebrated the sacredness and efforts to protect reservation waters at "Tribal Water Day" on Friday, March 15, 2019. The day-long event was divided into numerous programs led by specialists in many waterrelated areas. The Ojibwa Casino Bingo Hall was filled with community members and representatives of agencies and organizations concerned about water quality and related issues.