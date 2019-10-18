Howl-O-Scream haunted house helps fund arena

by Barry Drue

The 11th version of the Halloween spook house “Howl-O-Scream” opened last weekend at Meadowbrook Arena, no doubt drawing screams from brave souls who worked their way through about 25 “rooms” of dimly lit spooky stuff. There’s the coffin room, the vet clinic, the jungle snake room, clown room, doll room and on and on. Howl-O-Scream runs this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, and the following weekend, Oct. 25-26. Regular hours are from 7-10:30 p.m. The haunted house will be open this Friday, Oct. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. in conjunction with the downtown L’Anse “Boo on the Bay” trick or treat and Halloween event which runs from 4-6 p.m. It’s a good time for younger children to visit Howl and is more like a guided tour for them. For the full effect the older visitors should come at 8 p.m. until close at 10:30 Friday. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.