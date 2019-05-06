Host pro-wind forum

BOTH SIDES–Approximately 75 people attended the meeting, with both those for the proposed zoning ordinance changes and those against the changes being represented, in the L’Anse Area School cafetorium Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019, starting at 6:30 p.m. SAVE will be hosting another presentation on Thursday, May 2, 2019, again at the LAS cafetorium starting at 6:30 p.m.

by Melissa Newland
Wanting to “spur development and keep things going in Baraga County, to make sure our children have a future here and we have future economic growth in Baraga County,” is what facilitator Mike Roberts noted the group calling itself ‘Services and Vibrant Economy (SAVE)’ for Baraga County is all about. Roberts, and other unknown SAVE members, hosted an informational presentation at the L’Anse Area School (LAS) cafetorium Apr. 23, 2019, starting at 6:30 p.m., inviting speakers Steve Waller, an adjunct instructor at Northern Michigan University, and Steven Tinti, an attorney from Crystal Falls, to present their views on wind energy and property rights, respectively, at the event. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

