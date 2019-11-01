Hospital offering new imaging, wound care

OPEN WOUND CENTER–Hospital staff and trainers opened an Advanced Wound Center Oct. 24. The service is for patients with wounds that won’t heal with conventional treatment. Until now local patients have been sent out of town for advanced wound care. L-r, Erica Roach, Bridget Case, Jeff Dauphinais, Paula Roth, Bonny Cotter, Paul Guindon and Mike Tucker.

 

by Barry Drue
Baraga County Memorial Hospital opened its Advanced Wound Center on Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019. Staff and consultants were on hand for training. The wound center will address patients’ wounds that do not readily heal. Conditions such as diabetes can lead to healing difficulties. “Patients have been traveling to Marquette and Houghton for wound care. This clinic will allow patients to have their wounds treated here,” said Bonny Cotter, Chief Nursing Officer. Some of the patients who require advanced wound care are residents of Bayside Village Nursing Home. BCMH Advanced Wound Care services will be available every Thursday. BCMH family practice physician Dr. Craig Vickstrom will oversee the program, with Nurse Practitioner Jeff Dauphinais evaluating and treating patients. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

