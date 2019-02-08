Great music for great cause

TALENTED PERFORMERS–L-r, Laura Augustine, Bill Kautto, Todd Overbeek and Mike Roberts perform along with (background) Hugo Lehto on drums and Ed Kilpela on base guitar during the L’Anse Variety of Music Show held Feb. 2, 2019. The six musicians performed many times throughout the program, with Lehto, Augustine, Overbeek and Roberts showing their talents both vocally and instrumentally.

by Melissa Newland

The 15th annual L’Anse Variety of Music Show pulled in some great performers to help raise money for the L’Anse Area School (LAS) band. Musicians from the community and LAS joined together to perform a variety of styles in music to include Jazz, Country, Big Band, Old Rock and Roll and Folk on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at LAS cafetorium starting at 7 p.m. From LAS high school solo and ensemble/band students to community musicians, the talent on stage was enjoyed by all attending. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.