by Melissa Newland
The 15th annual L'Anse Variety of Music Show pulled in some great performers to help raise money for the L'Anse Area School (LAS) band. Musicians from the community and LAS joined together to perform a variety of styles in music to include Jazz, Country, Big Band, Old Rock and Roll and Folk on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at LAS cafetorium starting at 7 p.m. From LAS high school solo and ensemble/band students to community musicians, the talent on stage was enjoyed by all attending.
Great music for great cause
