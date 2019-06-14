Fun in the sun at Trout Fest; Big crowd fills park

by Melissa Newland

The weather was beautiful this weekend as approximately 40 vendors rented booth space at the 14th annual Baraga County Lake Trout Festival. The event started in the early morning hours with fisherman up and out early for the Keweenaw Classic Fishing Tournament Saturday, June 8, 2019. The L'Anse Waterfront Park was packed with kids and adults of all ages in the afternoon, enjoying food, looking at crafts for sale, and playing at the kid's carnival with a bounce house and obstacle course.