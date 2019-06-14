Fun in the sun at Trout Fest; Big crowd fills park

Published by on June 14, 2019 | 0 Comment

His work is done!–Hands filled with items to take home, CJ Sullivan student Prestan Stevens runs to the bus on the last day of school, a half-day on Friday, June 7, 2019. Prestan proudly noted that he’s completed second grade. Baraga students are in their first year with a later summer dismissal because they adjusted the schedule to have a few more days off during the school year. Baraga ends with a half day on Friday, June 14.

by Melissa Newland

The weather was beautiful this weekend as approximately 40 vendors rented booth space at the 14th annual Baraga County Lake Trout Festival. The event started in the early morning hours with fisherman up and out early for the Keweenaw Classic Fishing Tournament Saturday, June 8, 2019. The L’Anse Waterfront Park was packed with kids and adults of all ages in the afternoon, enjoying food, looking at crafts for sale, and playing at the kid’s carnival with a bounce house and obstacle course. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

Filed in: Baraga County, L'Anse School, News

You might like:

Fun in the sun at Trout Fest; Big crowd fills park Fun in the sun at Trout Fest; Big crowd fills park
BHS grads step into future BHS grads step into future
L’Anse graduates Class of 2019 L’Anse graduates Class of 2019
Baraga NHS welcomes five Baraga NHS welcomes five
© 2019 L'Anse Sentinel. All rights reserved. XHTML / CSS Valid.
Hosted by Almli Communications.