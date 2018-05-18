by Barry Drue

An international effort is underway to transport 10 huge natural gas electrical generating engines to L'Anse. The 440-foot international heavy lift cargo ship Palabora left Italy May 1, 2018, with the engines and is expected to land at the dredged CertainTeed dock by the end of May. The site marine.traffic. com showed the vessel's most recent stop was Puerto de Vigo, Spain, last Friday, May 11, 2018. The Wartsila Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines (RICE) are destined for two power plants under construction by Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corp (UMERC). Three of the 325-ton engines will be delivered to the A.J. Mihn Generating Station on Sarya Road in Pelkie. The other seven will be trucked from L'Anse to a new UMERC power plant in Negaunee.