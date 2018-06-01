‘First step to adulthood’; Baraga graduated 35 Friday

by Barry Drue

Thirty-five seniors received their diplomas at Baraga High School's 127th commencement on Friday, May 25, 2018. The class was led by Valedictorian Zachary Welch and Salutatorian JeriAnn Lanala-Tervo. Welch characterized the moment as "the first step to adulthood", and the time when graduates "get to make our own responsibilities". He noted, "No class complains as much as we do!" but that "each can fend for ourselves". The valedictorian reminded his classmates how close they are to the people who taught them what they know, their teachers. Welch said students are friends with teachers and thanked the staff for that. Lanala-Tervo said school days have "been a crazy trip, but I'm glad I had you guys with me". She looked back to events past that seem so important at the time—such as the drama of a couple break-up in sixth grade at Camp Nesbit.