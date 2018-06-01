‘First step to adulthood’; Baraga graduated 35 Friday

LAST LOOK–Baraga Principal Tim Marczak climbed on a table in the small gym where the Class of 2018 was preparing for graduation. He got a selfie of himself and the senior class. Baraga graduated 35 at its 127th commencement on Friday evening, May 25, 2018. 1998 Baraga grad John Koskinen delivered the commencement address.

by Barry Drue
Thirty-five seniors received their diplomas at Baraga High School’s 127th commencement on Friday, May 25, 2018. The class was led by Valedictorian Zachary Welch and Salutatorian JeriAnn Lanala-Tervo. Welch characterized the moment as “the first step to adulthood”, and the time when graduates “get to make our own responsibilities”. He noted, “No class complains as much as we do!” but that “each can fend for ourselves”. The valedictorian reminded his classmates how close they are to the people who taught them what they know, their teachers. Welch said students are friends with teachers and thanked the staff for that. Lanala-Tervo said school days have “been a crazy trip, but I’m glad I had you guys with me”. She looked back to events past that seem so important at the time—such as the drama of a couple break-up in sixth grade at Camp Nesbit. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

