Fest a success after move

by Barry Drue

The 12th annual Baraga County Lake Trout Festival proved to be quite an affair. Weather predictions held true and a wild day was in store for the L'Anse waterfront on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The day began with a cold, stiff north-northeast wind and periodic rain. With temps in the 40's it was anything but what the afternoon would bring: surging temperatures into the 90's and winds from the southwest gusting more than 30 miles per hour. It wasn't long before tents at the L'Anse waterfront were blowing down and the inflatable "bouncy houses" for the kids were taking off. Tracey Barrett of the Baraga County Convention and Visitors Bureau said organizers had to make a quick decision: either cancel the waterfront festivities for the day or pick up and move the entire show to Meadowbrook Arena.