Fest a success after move

CROWD PLEASERS–Meadowbrook Arena was packed for the Little Miss Superior performance and talent competition. Shayla Elmblad was crowned Little Miss Superior. The LHS cheer team mentored the girls and helped them prepare for the event. The waterfront festivities were moved to Meadowbrook Saturday morning because of the howling wind that took down tents at the waterfront park.

by Barry Drue
The 12th annual Baraga County Lake Trout Festival proved to be quite an affair. Weather predictions held true and a wild day was in store for the L’Anse waterfront on Saturday, June 10, 2017. The day began with a cold, stiff north-northeast wind and periodic rain. With temps in the 40’s it was anything but what the afternoon would bring: surging temperatures into the 90’s and winds from the southwest gusting more than 30 miles per hour. It wasn’t long before tents at the L’Anse waterfront were blowing down and the inflatable “bouncy houses” for the kids were taking off. Tracey Barrett of the Baraga County Convention and Visitors Bureau said organizers had to make a quick decision: either cancel the waterfront festivities for the day or pick up and move the entire show to Meadowbrook Arena. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

