Eliason grateful member of the ‘Survivor’s Club’

by Nancy Besonen

Bob "Eel" Eliason is back to work. It doesn't seem that big a deal. People do it every Monday morning. But the head of the L'Anse Village Department of Public Works has fought the battle of his life these past seven months with an outpouring of community support, and folks are heartened to see "Eel" back behind the wheel. Eliason was diagnosed Aug. 21, 2017, with T3 locally advanced esophageal cancer. He and his wife, Debbie, traveled to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN in early September for further testing and to chart the course for his treatment: Chemotherapy and radiation, followed by surgery to remove his esophagus. The Eliasons returned to Mayo shortly after to begin Bob's course of radiation five days a week and chemotherapy one day a week. Treatment was delayed due to a lost battle with insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), over the type of radiation recommended by Eliason's oncologist.