Candidates agree on many issues

by Melissa Newland

A Tribal Candidate Forum for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community's (KBIC) L'Anse and Baraga District Tribal Council and judicial candidates was hosted by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC). The event was held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Wabanung Campus, Room 400W in L'Anse. Candidates present from the Baraga District included incumbent Rodney Loonsfoot, Donald L. Chosa Jr., Michael P. Lahti, Carole L. LaPointe and Don Messer Jr. L'Anse District candidates included incumbent Gary Loonsfoot Jr., Jean Jokinen and Jennifer Misegan. Also present and running for associate judge was incumbent Violet M. Friisvall Ayres.