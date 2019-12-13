Candidates agree on many issues

KBIC CANDIDATE FORUM–Front row, l-r are Rodney Loonsfoot, Sydni Voakes, Raymond Tolonen, Donald Chosa, Jr., Carole LaPointe and Jennifer Misegan. Back l-r, Don Messer, Denise Cadeau, Bill Jondreau, Mike Lahti, Gary Loonsfoot Jr. and Violet Friisvall Ayres.

by Melissa Newland
A Tribal Candidate Forum for the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community’s (KBIC) L’Anse and Baraga District Tribal Council and judicial candidates was hosted by the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC). The event was held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Wabanung Campus, Room 400W in L’Anse. Candidates present from the Baraga District included incumbent Rodney Loonsfoot, Donald L. Chosa Jr., Michael P. Lahti, Carole L. LaPointe and Don Messer Jr. L’Anse District candidates included incumbent Gary Loonsfoot Jr., Jean Jokinen and Jennifer Misegan. Also present and running for associate judge was incumbent Violet M. Friisvall Ayres. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

 

