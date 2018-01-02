Busy year in the book!

by Nancy Besonen

If you were a Baraga County news maker during the first half of 2017, hello again. The L’Anse Sentinel annually welcomes the New Year with a look back at the one we just wrapped up. This week we’ll recap our biggest news stories from January through June. Next week we’ll revisit July through December, along with the first big news stories of the New Year. Hope you had a Happy Old Year. Now, read all about it! To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.