Brownfield site slated for clean-up

FOURTEEN SITES–are in need of cleanup on the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Reservation due to contamination and debris left behind over the decades, which are classified as brownfield sites. Above, Dione Price shows those fourteen sites at a presentation given Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.





by Melissa Newland

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC) has identified a number of ‘brownfield’ sites on the KBIC Reservation between L’Anse and Baraga in need of clean-up due to environmental concerns. According to KBIC Environmental Specialist Dione Price, the Power Dam Road, located just outside the Village of L’Anse off U.S. 41, is just one of 14 sites considered a brownfield site. It will be the first area focused on for clean-up to provide a safe and uncontaminated area for residential, recreational and business use. A public meeting to discuss the cleanup proposal was held at the Ojibwa Senior Center in Baraga Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 from 5:30-6 p.m. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.