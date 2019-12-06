Boost small business

BOOSTERS–l-r, Christina Lawrence, BCCOC Executive Director Roxanne Osga, Gail Koski and Shirley Johnson get the jump on Small Business Saturday shopping at the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce Nov. 30 with free totes, coupons and refreshments.

by Nancy Besonen
Small Business Saturday enjoyed a boost from the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce this holiday season. The Chamber welcomed Christmas shoppers from 9-12 Saturday, Nov. 30 with a  Special Shop Small Business promotion. Visitors were treated to coffee, cookies and donuts, then armed with a Shop Small Business tote and sheet of coupons redeemable at area businesses before making their rounds of town. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

