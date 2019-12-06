Boost small business

by Nancy Besonen

Small Business Saturday enjoyed a boost from the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce this holiday season. The Chamber welcomed Christmas shoppers from 9-12 Saturday, Nov. 30 with a Special Shop Small Business promotion. Visitors were treated to coffee, cookies and donuts, then armed with a Shop Small Business tote and sheet of coupons redeemable at area businesses before making their rounds of town. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.