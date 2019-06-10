BHS grads step into future

MAGIC MOMENT–After 12 years of schooling the long anticipated moment arrives for the Baraga Class of 2019. Graduates celebrate with brand new diplomas in hand as the balloons drop from the ceiling on Friday, May 31, 2019. This year’s class is small with 21 graduates. One graduate from the L’Anse-Baraga Community Schools walked with the Baraga class last Friday.by Barry Drue

Baraga’s Class of 2019 walked out of high school and into the future at the 128th Baraga High School commencement on Friday, May 31, 2019. Twenty-one BHS graduates and one from L’Anse-Baraga Community Schools received diplomas. The class was led by Valedictorian Ryan DesRochers and Salutatorian Martina Jahfetson. Speaker was 2001 Baraga graduate Dr. Thomas Stark, a cardiovascular surgeon. The Baraga middle/high school band opened the program with the traditional processional, followed by an honor song from the KBIC Woodland Singers. The Baraga High School Choir under the direction of Hillary Arundel, sang “Ocean & Stars”. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.