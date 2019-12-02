Beer coordinates CTC; L’Anse grad home to help

BACK IN TOWN–After earning a political science at Michigan State L’Anse graduate Charles Beer returned home in August. He has recently been hired as the new coordinator for Communities That Care. The group promotes a safe, healthy supportive community.

by Barry Drue
After several years and a political science bachelors degree at Michigan State University, Charles Beer has returned to the area. He was recently hired as the new coordinator for Communities That Care. A L’Anse/Aura native, Beer graduated L’Anse High School in 2013. Since then he’s been in East Lansing. He earned a political science bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University. He has recently begun work to further his education seeking a masters degree in public administration with a specialization in public management. His future goal involves law school. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

