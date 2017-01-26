BCCC hosts art gallery; Chamber supports business, community

by Melissa Lehto

The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) offers a variety of help to local businesses and individuals and is striving to make Baraga County a more prosperous place. The Chamber's Mission is "To develop a vibrant business climate and sustainable economy, while enhancing the quality of life through community leadership and collaboration." Per their website, "The BCCC was officially born on October 30, 2003, when the Board of Directors was elected. Our purpose is to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Baraga County area so that its citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper. All necessary means of promotion shall be provided and particular attention and emphasis shall be given to the economic, civic, commercial, cultural, industrial and educational interests of the area." Membership with the BCCC allows local business owners, government officials and citizens to share in open discourse about how to better the community as a whole. The Chamber is involved in many different aspects of the community.