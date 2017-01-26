BCCC hosts art gallery; Chamber supports business, community

ART GALLERY–The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce held another art gallery reception on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at its L’Anse office. The art gallery features works of local artists and will run for 16 weeks. The public is encouraged to stop in to view the art at the Chamber during open hours.

by Melissa Lehto
The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce (BCCC) offers a variety of help to local businesses and individuals and is striving to make Baraga County a more prosperous place. The Chamber’s Mission is “To develop a vibrant business climate and sustainable economy, while enhancing the quality of life through community leadership and collaboration.” Per their website, “The BCCC was officially born on October 30, 2003, when the Board of Directors was elected. Our purpose is to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Baraga County area so that its citizens and all areas of its business community shall prosper. All necessary means of promotion shall be provided and particular attention and emphasis shall be given to the economic, civic, commercial, cultural, industrial and educational interests of the area.” Membership with the BCCC allows local business owners, government officials and citizens to share in open discourse about how to better the community as a whole. The Chamber is involved in many different aspects of the community. To read more, subscribe to the L’Anse Sentinel online, or buy a print copy at our local retailers.

