Baraga NHS welcomes five

by Nancy Besonen

Baraga Area Schools and the Phoenix Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) welcomed five new members in a ceremony held at the school Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Honorees included Natalie Geer, Cameron Goodreau, Holly Rogers, Justin Smith and Madelyn Turpeinen. Welcoming them onboard were current members Ryan DesRochers, Martina Jahfetson, Jonathan Mantila, Jenna Messer and Makenna Miller. The New Member Induction Night took place in the band room with proud family members, friends and staff joining in. Christina Gallup, Baraga High School math teacher and also an NHS member, served as guest speaker for the event.